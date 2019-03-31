Skip to Main Content
CWHL ceasing operations due to 'economically unsustainable' business model

The Canadian Women's Hockey League announced Sunday it would be discontinuing operations as of May 1 because of a business model that proved to be "economically unsustainable."

Women's hockey league will shutter on May 1 after operating for 12 seasons

CBC Sports ·
Calgary Inferno's Brigette Lacquette, left, battles for the puck with Les Canadiennes de Montreal's Lauriane Rougeau during the CWHL's Clarkson Cup earlier in March. On Sunday, the league announced it was ceasing operations because of a business model that is not "sustainable financially." (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

The Canadian Women's Hockey League is closing its doors as of May 1.

The league announced Sunday it would be discontinuing operations because of a business model that proved to be "economically unsustainable."

"Unfortunately, while the on-ice hockey is exceptional, the business model has proven to be economically unsustainable," said the press release. "The league's mandate was to grow the sport of women's hockey, and to that extent it more than achieved its goal."

The announcement comes one week after the Calgary Inferno won the 12th Clarkson Cup in front of a record-setting television audience of 175,000.

More to come

