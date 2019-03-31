CWHL ceasing operations due to 'economically unsustainable' business model
Women's hockey league will shutter on May 1 after operating for 12 seasons
The Canadian Women's Hockey League is closing its doors as of May 1.
The league announced Sunday it would be discontinuing operations because of a business model that proved to be "economically unsustainable."
The Board of Directors of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League (CWHL) has made the decision to discontinue operations effective May 1, 2019. Please refer to press release at the <a href="https://t.co/iy7b1CjE0v">https://t.co/iy7b1CjE0v</a> for more information. <a href="https://t.co/SxzctlWusB">pic.twitter.com/SxzctlWusB</a>—@TheCWHL
"Unfortunately, while the on-ice hockey is exceptional, the business model has proven to be economically unsustainable," said the press release. "The league's mandate was to grow the sport of women's hockey, and to that extent it more than achieved its goal."
I have no idea what this means for the future, but this is heartbreaking 💔 We will work hard to ensure there is still women's hockey in Toronto. <a href="https://t.co/a7ZL7zmSuj">https://t.co/a7ZL7zmSuj</a>—@SamiJoSmall
The announcement comes one week after the Calgary Inferno won the 12th Clarkson Cup in front of a record-setting television audience of 175,000.
