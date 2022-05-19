Cozens' hat trick leads Canada to win over Kazakhstan at men's hockey worlds

Dylan Cozens scored three times, including two power-play goals that put the game out of reach, as Canada posted a 6-3 win over Kazakhstan in a penalty-filled game Thursday at the world hockey championship.

Damon Severson had the winning goal and two assists for Canada, which improved to 4-0 and set up a showdown with Switzerland (4-0) on Saturday for sole possession of first place in Group A.

Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist and Adam Lowry had a power-play goal. Ryan Graves and Kent Johnson chipped in with two assists apiece.

"A few of the goals I just happened to get myself in a good position or my teammates were able to make good plays to get me the puck," Cozens said in a statement. "It is always good to be able to contribute offensively, and I am glad I was able to do my part tonight.

Dylan Cozens hat trick leads Canada past Kazakhstan Duration 0:50 Canada's Dylan Cozens scores a hat trick on the way to Canada's 6-3 defeat of Kazakhstan to go 4-0 in the 2022 IIHF world championships in Helsinki Finland.

"Right now, we are getting a lot of different guys scoring and helping out at both ends of the ice, and that is why we have been able to find success early in this tournament."

Yegor Petukhov, Arkadi Shestakov and Kirill Savitski scored for Kazakhstan (0-4), which led twice in the first period and gave the defending champions a scare before getting into penalty trouble late in the game.