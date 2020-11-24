Canada suspends activities at world junior camp after 2 players contract COVID-19

Hockey Canada announced Tuesday that two players at its national junior selection camp have tested positive for COVID-19.

The organization said in a news release that the players, who were not named, are in quarantine at the team's hotel in Red Deer, Alta.

Hockey Canada said it is suspending all camp activities for the day, including a scheduled intrasquad game.

Players and team personnel will be required to undergo a COVID-19 test before camp activities resume.

Hockey Canada said provincial and local health authorities have been notified of the positive tests.