Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hockey

NHL prospect Connor Bedard 1st recipient of IIHF player of year award

Forward Connor Bedard, the projected top pick in the NHL draft on June 28, was named the inaugural winner of the International Ice Hockey Federation male player of the year award Monday.

World junior champion also named top player, prospect and scorer at CHL awards

Field Level Media ·
Junior hockey player, with his mouth open, screams in celebration while holding a tournament cup in both his hands at the world championship.
Connor Bedard is the IIHF player of the year after leading Canada to world junior gold in January with a tournament-best 23 points. The 17-year-old also swept the player of the year, top prospect and top scorer awards at the Canadian Hockey League awards earlier this month. (Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press/File)

Forward Connor Bedard, the projected top pick in the NHL draft on June 28, was named the inaugural winner of the International Ice Hockey Federation male player of the year award Monday.

"This is such a huge honour," Bedard said, per the IIHF. "I'm not sure how to compare it to others I've received, but it's pretty incredible to receive this award with all the unbelievable players that have competed in the IIHF this season and the amazing players that were nominated for this award."

Bedard, 17, led Canada to the gold medal at the world junior championship with a tournament-best 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in January.

He swept the player of the year, top prospect and top scorer awards at the Canadian Hockey League awards earlier this month after recording 71 goals and 143 points in 52 games for the Regina Pats.

Bedard, from North Vancouver, B.C., is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in Nashville.

WATCH | Bedard sets eyes on future:

Regina prepares to say goodbye after Chicago wins Connor Bedard sweepstakes

1 month ago
Duration 2:25
On Monday, Chicago won the NHL's draft lottery and will get the chance to select Connor Bedard as the first overall pick.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

External Links

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now