NHL prospect Connor Bedard 1st recipient of IIHF player of year award

Forward Connor Bedard, the projected top pick in the NHL draft on June 28, was named the inaugural winner of the International Ice Hockey Federation male player of the year award Monday.

"This is such a huge honour," Bedard said, per the IIHF. "I'm not sure how to compare it to others I've received, but it's pretty incredible to receive this award with all the unbelievable players that have competed in the IIHF this season and the amazing players that were nominated for this award."

Bedard, 17, led Canada to the gold medal at the world junior championship with a tournament-best 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in January.

He swept the player of the year, top prospect and top scorer awards at the Canadian Hockey League awards earlier this month after recording 71 goals and 143 points in 52 games for the Regina Pats.

Bedard, from North Vancouver, B.C., is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in Nashville.

