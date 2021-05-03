Connor Bedard leads Canada into semifinals at U18 hockey worlds with rout of Czech Republic
Likely top pick in 2023 draft scores 2 goals, collects 3 assists in 10-3 victory
Connor Bedard had two goals and three assists and Dylan Guenther also scored twice as Canada hammered the Czech Republic 10-3 in quarter-final action Monday at the under-18 men's hockey championship.
Wyatt Johnston, Conner Roulette, Logan Stankoven, Ryan Winterton, Brett Harrison and Shane Wright also scored for Canada.
Lukas Pajer, Jaroslav Chmelar and Gabriel Szturc scored for the Czech Republic.
Tomas Suchanek allowed three goals on Canada's first five shots before making way for Oliver Satny in the Czech net. Satny made 22 saves on 29 shots in relief.
Russia defeated Belarus 5-2 in an earlier quarter-final.
Canada had to wait until Monday's other quarter-finals were complete before finding out its semifinal opponent. Finland was scheduled to face Switzerland, followed by a game between the host United States and Sweden.
