Skip to Main Content
Hockey

Connor Bedard leads Canada into semifinals at U18 hockey worlds with rout of Czech Republic

Connor Bedard had two goals and three assists and Dylan Guenther also scored twice as Canada hammered the Czech Republic 10-3 in quarter-final action Monday at the under-18 men's hockey championship.

Likely top pick in 2023 draft scores 2 goals, collects 3 assists in 10-3 victory

The Canadian Press ·
Hockey phenom Connor Bedard, right, had a five-point game as Canada rolled past the Czech Republic with a 10-3 win in quarter-final action on Monday at the under-18 men's hockey championship. (@TheWHL/Twitter)

Connor Bedard had two goals and three assists and Dylan Guenther also scored twice as Canada hammered the Czech Republic 10-3 in quarter-final action Monday at the under-18 men's hockey championship.

Wyatt Johnston, Conner Roulette, Logan Stankoven, Ryan Winterton, Brett Harrison and Shane Wright also scored for Canada.

Lukas Pajer, Jaroslav Chmelar and Gabriel Szturc scored for the Czech Republic.

Tomas Suchanek allowed three goals on Canada's first five shots before making way for Oliver Satny in the Czech net. Satny made 22 saves on 29 shots in relief.

Russia defeated Belarus 5-2 in an earlier quarter-final.

Canada had to wait until Monday's other quarter-finals were complete before finding out its semifinal opponent. Finland was scheduled to face Switzerland, followed by a game between the host United States and Sweden.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now