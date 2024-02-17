Concordia women's hockey team completes historic 25-0 season with win over Carabins

Perfection achieved.

The Concordia Stingers defeated the Montreal Carabins 2-0 on Friday for their 25th win of the season, becoming the first undefeated U Sports women's hockey team since the Mélodie Daoust-led McGill Martlets went 20-0 in 2012-13.

Now, the Stingers are one of five teams since 2009-10 to have a perfect regular-season record, and one of three to win 25 games.

"For us to finish off strong in our regular season, for sure, we were able to go undefeated, but I wouldn't use perfect," head coach Julie Chu said. "That's something I definitely stay away from.

"I was joking with our players; I was like, if you remember the first period of last game, we weren't perfect, so let's not try to say that we're perfect."

Concordia's Arianne Leblanc looks on during a RSEQ game. She posted a 24-save shutout during the Stingers' historic 25th victory. (Reuben Polansky-Shapiro/Concordia Athletics)

Concordia forward Émilie Lavoie echoed Chu's sentiments prior to the game.

"Everyone is talking about it outside the locker room, but I think for us it's really taking things one day at a time," she said. "We know our record, but we're not thinking about it.

"We're confident in what we bring, we know we have talent, but we care for each other, and that makes us work harder."

Instead of focusing on perfection, Chu tells her players to refocus in the next period, shift, or play — evidently, her message resonated.

In recent memory, the team made back-to-back U Sports national championship games, winning gold in 2022 and losing the 2023 contest in overtime.

🐝🏒WHKY finish the regular season with a perfect record! <br><br>👏👏👏<br><br>But the journey isn't over. Next step: RSEQ playoffs!<br><br>📸 Arianne Bergeron<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CUhockey?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CUhockey</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CUstingers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CUstingers</a> <a href="https://t.co/Q2mA3t9BIe">pic.twitter.com/Q2mA3t9BIe</a> —@The_Stingers

Arianne Leblanc blanking Montreal in Concordia's season-closer seemed only right. She stopped 24 shots en route to her RSEQ-leading 11th win and fourth shutout of the season.

"She's so easygoing. We could give up a breakaway, and she's like, 'no worries, everything is fine,'" Chu said. "She had some moments where she was busier than others, but she always looks confident and very calm in the goal."

Chloe Gendreau's dazzling goal just over two minutes into the opening frame set the tone early, and an insurance marker from Justine Yelle halfway through the third all but clinched victory for Concordia.

Once the final horn sounded at Cepsum Arena, the Stingers' players hopped over the boards, mobbing their netminder in celebration along the boards before shaking the Carabins' hands.

"I think we're excited to wrap up the regular season and get into the playoffs," Chu said. "The playoffs are such a fun time of the year and our players are excited to be playing some good hockey right now."