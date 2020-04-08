Julien to coach Canada at 2 men's tournaments; tabbed for Olympics if NHL drops
Deadline for NHL to pull out of Olympics without financial penalty is Jan. 10
Claude Julien has been named head coach of Canada's men's hockey team for a pair of international events next month.
And if the NHL pulls out of the 2022 Winter Olympics, he'll also be behind the bench at the Beijing Games.
Julien is set to be joined by assistants Bruce Boudreau and Scott Walker at the Channel One Cup in Russia and the Spengler Cup in Switzerland. Hockey Canada announced Shane Doan as its general manager for the tournaments, while Blair Mackasey will serve as his assistant.
Canada's team rosters for the events are usually comprised of European-based professionals. The country's entry for the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang was selected from the Channel One Cup and Spengler Cup rosters after the NHL declined to participate in South Korea four years ago.
The NHL and NHL Players' Association have committed to going to China, but have until Jan. 10 to pull out due to COVID-19 concerns without financial penalty.
Julien has a 667-445-162 coaching record in 1,274 regular-season NHL games with the Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins. The 61-year-old, who won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011, was fired from his second stint with the Canadiens last season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?