Julien to coach Canada at 2 men's tournaments; tabbed for Olympics if NHL drops

Claude Julien has been named head coach of Canada's men's hockey team for a pair of international events next month.

And if the NHL pulls out of the 2022 Winter Olympics, he'll also be behind the bench at the Beijing Games.

Julien is set to be joined by assistants Bruce Boudreau and Scott Walker at the Channel One Cup in Russia and the Spengler Cup in Switzerland. Hockey Canada announced Shane Doan as its general manager for the tournaments, while Blair Mackasey will serve as his assistant.

Canada's team rosters for the events are usually comprised of European-based professionals. The country's entry for the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang was selected from the Channel One Cup and Spengler Cup rosters after the NHL declined to participate in South Korea four years ago.

The NHL and NHL Players' Association have committed to going to China, but have until Jan. 10 to pull out due to COVID-19 concerns without financial penalty.

Julien has a 667-445-162 coaching record in 1,274 regular-season NHL games with the Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins. The 61-year-old, who won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011, was fired from his second stint with the Canadiens last season.