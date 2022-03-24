Wright scores, Karabela and Firkus shine in CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
Showcase offers chance for young talents to put skills on display ahead of NHL draft
Shane Wright scored early but his Team Red couldn't hold on to the lead, falling 3-1 to Team White in the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on Wednesday.
The showcase is a chance for top prospects across the Canadian Hockey League to put their skills on display ahead of July's NHL entry draft.
Wright, an 18-year-old centre for the Ontario Hockey League's Kingston Frontenacs, put away Red's lone goal 3:43 into the game, quickly showing why he's the top-ranked North American skater.
Tyler Brennan (WHL's Prince George Cougars) made three saves in just under 30 minutes of work for Team White before being relieved by Mason Beaupit (WHL's Spokane Chiefs), who stopped all 16 shots he faced.
Red's Ivan Zhigalov (QMJHL's Sherbrooke Phoenix) registered 13 saves before being replaced by Reid Dyck (WHL's Swift Current Broncos) midway through the second. Dyck stopped all 23 shots he faced.
Karabela: "Woooooooo! 🚨<a href="https://twitter.com/TSN_Sports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TSN_Sports</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/KubotaCanadaLtd?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KubotaCanadaLtd</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Storm_City?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Storm_City</a> <a href="https://t.co/nj3axGynqJ">pic.twitter.com/nj3axGynqJ</a>—@CHLHockey
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?