Carcillo at forefront of class-action lawsuit against Canadian Hockey League

Former NHLer alleges suffering abuse while playing major junior hockey

The Canadian Press ·
Former NHLer Daniel Carcillo, seen above holding the Stanley Cup as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, and former WHL player Garrett Taylor are spearheading a class-action lawsuit against the Canadian Hockey League and its member teams. The lawsuit is on behalf of players who allegedly suffered abuse while playing at the major junior level. (Elise Amendola/The Associated Press)

Former NHL player Daniel Carcillo is spearheading a class-action lawsuit against the Canadian Hockey League and its member teams on behalf of players who allegedly suffered abuse while playing major junior hockey.

Carcillo and Garrett Taylor, who played in the Western Hockey League from 2008-10, filed a statement of claim Thursday with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

The CHL and its three member organizations — the WHL, Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League — are listed as defendants, as are all 60 teams that play under the CHL umbrella.

A statement from Koskie Minsky LLP, the law firm representing Carcillo and Taylor, said the action "is on behalf of children aged 15-17 who were sexually and physically assaulted, hazed and otherwise abused while away from home and playing for CHL teams."

None of the allegations have been proven in court. The CHL has not responded to a request for comment.

Carcillo, who played for the OHL's Sarnia Sting from 2002-05, and Taylor both allege they suffered abuse while playing major junior hockey.

Former NHL player Dan Carcillo says hockey culture silences players and protects abusers.
Comments

