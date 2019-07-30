CHL tabs NBA Canada executive as first full-time president

Skip to Main Content
Longtime NBA Canada executive Dan MacKenzie has been named the first full-time president of the Canadian Hockey League.

OHL commissioner David Branch had served in role since 1996

Longtime NBA Canada executive Dan MacKenzie has been named the first full-time president of the Canadian Hockey League.

Ontario Hockey League commissioner David Branch had been also serving as CHL president since 1996.

MacKenzie will report to Branch, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League commissioner Gilles Courteau and Western Hockey League commissioner Ron Robison.

MacKenzie has been managing director of NBA Canada the past eight years.

The CHL says MacKenzie will be responsible for growing the game, along with enhancing the player and fan experience.

"Dan has a unique combination of league operations, sports marketing and business experience along with being a former school teacher. His experience will help the CHL continue to grow and expand our programs and player experience," Branch said in a statement.

