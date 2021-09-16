The Canadian Hockey League is coming to CBC Sports

Junior hockey is coming to CBC Sports this fall.

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced its new multi-platform, multi-year broadcast deal with the network on Thursday.

Fans will be able to catch CHL games every Saturday for six straight weeks on CBC-TV, CBCSports.ca and the free CBC Gem streaming app, beginning on Oct. 2 through Nov. 13.

"The 2021-22 season promises to bring plenty of excitement due in part to our new broadcast partnership with the CBC, an iconic Canadian brand," CHL President Dan MacKenzie said. "We look forward to partnering with the CBC to deliver the best of the CHL to our great fans from coast to coast."

CBC Sports' six games will be split evenly between the OHL, WHL and QMJHL, featuring 2022 and 2023 NHL Draft favourites Shane Wright of the Kingston Frontenacs and Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats.

After beginning last season amid the pandemic, various COVID-19 outbreaks forced the league to suspend the season in March, before the Western, Quebec Major Junior and Ontario Hockey League playoffs and Memorial Cup could be contested.

It was the second straight season the pandemic forced the cancellation of the Memorial Cup. The 2020 decision marked the first time in 102 years that the trophy wasn't awarded.

The Memorial Cup pits the winners of each affiliated CHL league, plus a host team, in a season-ending tournament that will take place in 2022.

"We're proud to partner with the CHL and we're looking forward to sharing the excitement of Canadian major junior hockey with fans across the country this fall," said Chris Wilson, Executive Director of Sports and Olympics at CBC. "We're committed to engaging our audiences on a regional and community level, and this partnership with the CHL helps to further that

commitment by providing fans more opportunities to cheer on their local team."

Schedule