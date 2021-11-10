Skip to Main Content
Watch the CHL on CBC: Mississauga Steelheads vs. Kingston Frontenacs

Watch live Canadian Hockey League action, beginning on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET with the game between the Mississauga Steelheads and Kingston Frontenacs.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, CBC-TV, CBC Gem

1 hour ago
Click on the video player above to watch live Canadian Hockey League action.

Beginning on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, catch live coverage of the game between the Mississauga Steelheads and Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League.

Upcoming schedule

  • Fri., Nov. 13 – Acadie-Bathurst Titan vs. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL) – 6 p.m. ET
