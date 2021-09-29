Skip to Main Content
Hockey·Coming Up

Watch the CHL on CBC: Prince Albert Raiders vs. Regina Pats

Watch live Canadian Hockey League action, beginning on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET with the game between the Prince Albert Raiders and the Regina Pats.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, CBC-TV, CBC Gem

CBC Sports ·

Canadian Hockey League on CBC: Prince Albert Raiders vs. Regina Pats

6 hours
Live in
6 hours
Watch the Prince Albert Raiders vs. Regina Pats from Brandt Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live Canadian Hockey League action.

Beginning on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, catch live coverage of the game between the Prince Albert Raiders and the Regina Pats.

CBC Sports will bring you CHL action each of the next six Saturday afternoons.

WATCH | Previewing the CHL has never been more dificult:

Previewing the CHL season has never been more difficult

5 days ago
9:47
All three leagues in the CHL had very different “COVID seasons”, which makes this campaign very tough to predict. 9:47

Upcoming schedule

  • Sat., Oct. 9 – Rouyn-Noranda Huskies vs. Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL) – 3 p.m. ET
  • Sat., Oct. 16 – Calgary Hitmen vs. Red Deer Rebels (WHL) – 3 p.m. ET
  • Sat., Oct. 23 – Ottawa 67's vs. Barrie Colts (OHL) – 3 p.m. ET
  • Sat., Nov. 6 – Saint John Sea Dogs vs. Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL) – 3 p.m. ET
  • Sat., Nov. 13 – Mississauga Steelheads vs. Kingston Frontenacs (OHL) – 3 p.m. ET

 

