Watch the CHL on CBC: Ottawa 67's vs. Barrie Colts

Click on the video player above to watch live Canadian Hockey League action.

Beginning on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, catch live coverage of the game between the Ottawa 67's and Barrie Colts.

CBC Sports will bring you CHL action each of the next three Saturday afternoons.

WATCH | Previewing the CHL has never been more dificult:

Previewing the CHL season has never been more difficult 9:47 All three leagues in the CHL had very different “COVID seasons”, which makes this campaign very tough to predict. 9:47

Upcoming schedule