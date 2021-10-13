Watch the CHL on CBC: Calgary Hitmen vs. Red Deer Rebels
Watch live Canadian Hockey League action, beginning on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET with the game between the Calgary Hitmen and the Red Deer Rebels.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, CBC-TV, CBC Gem
Click on the video player above to watch live Canadian Hockey League action.
Beginning on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, catch live coverage of the game between the Calgary Hitmen and Red Deer Rebels.
CBC Sports will bring you CHL action each of the next four Saturday afternoons.
WATCH | Previewing the CHL has never been more dificult:
Upcoming schedule
- Sat., Oct. 23 – Ottawa 67's vs. Barrie Colts (OHL) – 3 p.m. ET
- Sat., Nov. 6 – Saint John Sea Dogs vs. Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL) – 3 p.m. ET
- Sat., Nov. 13 – Mississauga Steelheads vs. Kingston Frontenacs (OHL) – 3 p.m. ET
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?