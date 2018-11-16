Skip to Main Content
Russia tops QMJHL in OT to win Canada-Russia Series
Russia tops QMJHL in OT to win Canada-Russia Series

For the first time in four years, Russia has come out on top of the Canada-Russia Series. Saveliy Olshansky found the back of the net in overtime as Russia rallied for a 3-2 victory over Team QMJHL in Game 6 and won the series 12-7 in points on Thursday.

The Canadian Press ·
Members of Team Russia, seen celebrating a win earlier in the tournament, had more reason to cheer following a 3-2 overtime victory over the QMJHL squad in the finale of the Canada-Russia series on Thursday. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

Dmitry Zavgorodniy scored with 15 seconds left in the third period to tie the game and Saveliy Olshansky found the back of the net in overtime as Russia rallied for a 3-2 victory over Team QMJHL in Game 6 and won the series 12-7 in points on Thursday.

Antoine Morand of the Halifax Mooseheads opened the scoring for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League all-stars at 8:42 of the first period.

Stepan Starkov levelled the game 19 seconds into the third.

Noah Dobson of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan put Team QMJHL back ahead at 8:40 until Zavgorodniy's game-tying marker.

Olivier Rodrigue of the Drummondville Voltigeurs made 22 saves in the loss, while Daniil Tarasov stopped 34 shots for Russia.

The Canadian Hockey league finished with a 2-4-0 record in the six-game series after the Western Hockey League team split the first two games in B.C., the OHL split its two games in Ontario and the QMJHL were swept.

