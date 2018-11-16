Russia tops QMJHL in OT to win Canada-Russia Series
Russian squad prevails in overtime for 1st series win in 4 years
Dmitry Zavgorodniy scored with 15 seconds left in the third period to tie the game and Saveliy Olshansky found the back of the net in overtime as Russia rallied for a 3-2 victory over Team QMJHL in Game 6 and won the series 12-7 in points on Thursday.
Antoine Morand of the Halifax Mooseheads opened the scoring for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League all-stars at 8:42 of the first period.
Stepan Starkov levelled the game 19 seconds into the third.
Noah Dobson of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan put Team QMJHL back ahead at 8:40 until Zavgorodniy's game-tying marker.
Watch Russia's come-from-behind OT victory:
Olivier Rodrigue of the Drummondville Voltigeurs made 22 saves in the loss, while Daniil Tarasov stopped 34 shots for Russia.
The Canadian Hockey league finished with a 2-4-0 record in the six-game series after the Western Hockey League team split the first two games in B.C., the OHL split its two games in Ontario and the QMJHL were swept.
