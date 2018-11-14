QMJHL takes early pounding in Canada-Russia Series

Ivan Muranov had the game-winning goal late in the first period as Russia topped Team QMJHL 5-1 on Tuesday.

Kirill Slepets and Ivan Chekhovich both scored in the third period for Russia, while Nikita Shashkov and Dmitry Zavgorodniy chipped in as well.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 33 saves for the win.

Charlottetown Islanders defenceman Pierre-Olivier Joseph was the lone scorer for the team of Quebec Major Junior Hockey League all-stars. Matthew Welsh, also of the Islanders, stopped 12 shots.

The Canadian Hockey league has a 2-3-0 record in the six-game Canada Russia Series after the Western Hockey League team split the first two games in B.C., and the OHL split its two games in Ontario.

The series wraps up on Thursday.

CHL teams have now played to an overall record of 63-25-7 since the series began in 2003.