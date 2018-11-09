Barrett Hayton takes over as OHL gets win in Canada-Russia Series

Barrett Hayton set up one goal before scoring a highlight-reel one of his own as Team OHL downed Russia 3-1 on Thursday.

Isaac Ratcliffe opened the scoring 4:55 into the game before MacKenzie Entwistle made it 2-0 for the Ontario Hockey League squad on a penalty shot at 18:05 of the first.

Watch Hayton's highlight-reel goal:

Team OHL wins 3-1 in the 3rd game of the Canada-Russia Series. 0:28

Pavel Shen put Russia on the board in the last minute of the first, but OHL netminder Mike DiPietro stopped everything the rest of the way.

Hayton, the No. 5 overall pick by Arizona at the 2018 NHL draft, added an insurance goal midway through the second on a one-man rush. The 20-year-old centre crossed the blue line and toe dragged the puck past defenceman Artyom Volkov before deking to the backhand an lifting the it over a sprawled-out Daniil Tarasov in the Russian net.

DiPietro made 18 saves for the win as Tarasov stopped 20-of-23 shots in a losing cause.

The win gives the Canadian Hockey league a 2-1-0 record in the six-game Canada Russia Series after the Western Hockey League team split the first two games in B.C.