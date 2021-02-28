Skip to Main Content
Charlottetown Islanders latest QMJHL team shut down over COVID-19 rules

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League on Sunday announced new restrictions in Prince Edward Island have forced the Charlottetown Islanders to suspend activities until March 14.

3 New Brunswick clubs set for March 8 return after restrictions lifted Saturday

The Canadian Press ·
As COVID-19 cases climb in Prince Edward Island, new restrictions in the province have forced the QMJHL's Islanders to suspend activities until March 14. (Submitted by Charlottetown Islanders)

Another Quebec Major Junior Hockey League team has been forced to pause its season due to COVID-19.

Similar restrictions in Nova Scotia have forced the Halifax Mooseheads to pause their season as COVID-19 cases climb in the province.

With the Islanders and Mooseheads on hold, the QMJHL says the Cape Breton Eagles will also have to take a break from games.

The league announced Saturday restrictions have been lifted in New Brunswick, allowing games to resume for the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, the Moncton Wildcats and the Saint John Sea Dogs starting the week of March 8.

The three teams have not played since late November due to provincial government restrictions.

The 18-team QMJHL started its season in October but has seen numerous pauses and postponements due to positive test results and changing government restrictions.

