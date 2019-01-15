POV podcast: Caroline Ouellette on building a better Team Canada

We know three things about women's hockey in this country.

We know that Team Canada is playing at the highest level in the sport. We know that when we square off against the United States, it's going to be a feast for the fans. And we know that both North American national teams are dangerously close to identical in terms of skill, grit, and coaching.

With her deep knowledge of the game, four-time gold medallist and former captain Caroline Ouellette sits down with POV podcast host Anastasia Bucsis to share some insight about the future of the game.

Ouellette has retired from play, but she still has plenty of skin in the game. As a player and now coach, she has an eye on the macro and micro details that a nation needs to have a robust future in the sport.

Making the game affordable for all girls is a first step, but persuading parents to give their child that early push might come even before that first step.

Ouellette has partnered with former Canadiennes teammate Marie-Philip Poulin to run an expanding network of hockey schools. The women's game is in healthy hands.