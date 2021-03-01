Canadian women's hockey team opens camp in world championship host city Halifax
Training under restrictions because of COVID-19 pandemic, includes limit of 25 players on ice at one time
The Canadian women's hockey team opened a camp Monday in Halifax, which is co-hosting the upcoming world championship.
Hockey Canada invited 35 players to participate in the seven-day camp closed to the public and media at Scotiabank Centre.
The women are training under restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including a limit of 25 players on the ice at one time.
The women's world hockey championship is scheduled for April 7-17 in Halifax and Truro, N.S., and replaces the 2020 tournament cancelled because of the pandemic.
"We are grateful to government officials and health authorities in Nova Scotia and Canadian Sports Center Atlantic who worked with us to ensure we are able to hold this camp in a safe and secure environment," said Gina Kingsbury, director of women's national teams with Hockey Canada.
"Health and safety remain our priorities, and with the few chances we have had to get together as a team, this camp is important to our season."
The women had a January camp in Calgary, which was the first gathering of the national team since March, 2020.
