Canada's women's hockey team drops 3rd straight tune-up game to men's junior A opponent
The Drumheller Dragons held Canada's women's hockey team off the scoresheet Monday, blanking the national squad 8-0 in a tune-up game.
Kristen Campbell stops 19-of-22 shots in 2 periods against Drumheller Dragons
The Drumheller Dragons held Canada's women's hockey team off the scoresheet Monday, blanking the national squad 8-0 in a tune-up game.
Adam Raesler scored a hat trick for the Alberta Junior Hockey League side, while Luke Fennig added a pair of goals. Ty Daneault, Grayson Dietrich and Ty Whitford all scored singles for the men's junior A club.
Canada's Kristen Campbell stopped 19-of-22 shots in two periods of work and Emerance Maschmeyer six saves in relief.
Eric Ward saved all five shots he faced in 29 minutes of play for the Dragons and Garrett Fuller finished out the game, making six stops.
Neither side capitalized with the man advantage, with Team Canada going 0 for 3 on the power play and Drumheller going 0 for 2.
Canada has now lost three games in a row to men's junior A hockey teams as it prepares for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?