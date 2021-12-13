Canadian junior men's hockey team caps selection camp with win over U Sports squad
World juniors tournament kicks off later this month in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.
William Dufour, Carson Lambos and Logan Stankoven each had a goal and an assist for Canada's junior men's hockey team in a 7-2 exhibition win over a university team Sunday in Calgary.
The second of two games against the U Sports side was the last chance for players to earn a spot on the Canadian team headed for the world under-20 championship later this month in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.
Canada's 25-player roster was to be announced Sunday evening.
Connor Bedard had two assists for five points in the two exhibition games.
Brett Brochu stopped 18-of-20 shots in Canada's net for the win.
Sebastian Cossa and Dylan Garand split duties in U Sports' net.
Cossa allowed four goals on 22 shots before giving way to Garand, who turned away 22 of 25 pucks.
Tyson Helgeson and Jake Gricius scored for U Sports.
Thirty-five players were invited to the four-day camp, but defenceman Jack Thompson of the Sudbury Wolves was disinvited because of COVID-19 protocols.
University of Michigan forward Kent Johnson also didn't report because of COVID-19 issues, but Hockey Canada senior vice-president of hockey operations Scott Salmond said Thursday that Johnson would be on Canada's team.
Salmond expected Johnson to join the team during its preparations in Banff this week.
