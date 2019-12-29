Canadian captain Hayton apologizes for angering Russians during anthem ceremony

Canada's captain Barrett Hayton has apologized after angering his opponents by keeping his helmet on during the playing of the Russian national anthem, following Canada's 6-0 defeat at the world junior hockey championship.

A couple of Russian players refused to shake hands with Hayton before the teams left the ice.

Barrett Hayton didn't remove his helmet for the Russian anthem and Russia's players were not pleased about it 😬 <a href="https://t.co/thv5tCj82F">pic.twitter.com/thv5tCj82F</a> —@TSN_Sports

Hayton's apology was posted to social media by Hockey Canada.

"I'm sorry for leaving my helmet on for the Russian anthem following today's game and I apologize to the Russian team and its fans. As a leader on this team, I was trying to process the game and evaluate how we can regroup. I was lost in the moment. The Russians played a great game tonight and my actions were not intended to be disrespectful. My mistake should not distract from their win. I owe it to my team and all Canadians to be better."

Statement from Barrett Hayton and Hockey Canada. <a href="https://t.co/ikgoAGbalW">pic.twitter.com/ikgoAGbalW</a> —@HockeyCanada

A statement from Hockey Canada was also included in the social media post.

"Hockey Canada has tremendous respect for the Russian Ice Hockey Federation, its players, coaches, management and fans. We expect our athletes and staff to share and show that same respect. Following today's game against Russia at the IIHF World Junior Championship, Barrett Hayton did not remove his helmet for the playing of the Russian national anthem. Hockey Canada apologizes ti the IIHF, the Russian Ice Hockey Federation and all Canadians for this incident."