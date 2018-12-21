Canada juniors thump Slovakia in pre-tournament play

Cody Glass had a goal and two assists and goaltender Ian Scott stopped 23 shots as Canada thumped Slovakia 6-1 in a world juniors pre-tournament game Friday.

Glass, Maxime Comtois, Jack Studnicka, Nick Suzuki, Ty Smith and Shane Bowers scored for Team Canada, which notched its second consecutive exhibition victory ahead of the championship that starts Boxing Day.

Patrik Hrehorcak ended Scott's shutout bid with Slovakia's lone goal in the third period.

Samuel Hlavaj made 39 saves in the loss.

Canada, who defeated Switzerland 5-3 on Wednesday, opens the tournament against Denmark in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on Dec. 26.

Canada won the gold medal at last year's championship in Buffalo.