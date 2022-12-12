Bedard, Wright headline Canada's roster for world junior hockey championship

Connor Bedard and Shane Wright headline Canada's roster for the upcoming world junior hockey championship.

Hockey Canada announced its cuts Monday following two practice days and two exhibition games as part of its selection camp.

Bedard and Wright were virtual locks to make the roster of 20 skaters and two goaltenders that includes eight returnees from the group that won the pandemic-delayed 2022 tournament in August.

Defenceman Carson Lambos and forward Riley Kidney were both part of that team, but were cut along with eight other players.

Canada is looking to add a 20th gold medal at the under-20 tournament, which opens Dec. 26 in Halifax and Moncton.

Bedard, a slick forward from North Vancouver, B.C., is viewed as the consensus No. 1 pick at the 2023 NHL draft.

Wright, meanwhile, went No. 4 to the Seattle Kraken last summer, but the centre was loaned to Hockey Canada for the showcase event.

Two other NHLers are also part of the Canadian setup — Arizona Coyotes forward Dylan Guenther and Los Angeles Kings defenceman Brandt Clarke.

Wright and Guenther both made the team at this time last year for the tournament in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., before the event was shuttered after two games because of COVID-19 outbreaks. Their inclusion gives Canada 10 players on the current roster with world junior experience.