Hockey Canada announces 25-man roster for world junior team

Hockey Canada has named the 25 players who will represent the host country at the world junior men's hockey championship in Edmonton.

Three goalies, eight defencemen and 14 forwards were chosen for tournament Dec. 25 to Jan. 5 from a selection camp roster of 46 invited players.

Selection camp in Red Deer, Alta., was interrupted by a two-week quarantine because two players tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The Canadian team includes six veterans of the squad that won gold at the 2020 under-20 championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The Canadian team and nine other countries are scheduled to enter Edmonton's "bubble" on Sunday.

Bubble ineligibility

Some are already minus players because of the coronavirus. Any player, coach or team staff member who tested positive for the virus after Nov. 29 is ineligible to enter the "bubble."

Exhibition games are planned for Dec. 20-23.

Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Howard Njoo said Ottawa will revisit the world junior plan with the Alberta government and Hockey Canada.

"We've been in active discussions with officials in Alberta, both public health and Hockey Canada," Njoo said during a press conference on Tuesday. "The protocols we see from a pure technical public health perspective — I think I mentioned this earlier — look good with respect to the fact they intend to use the same bubble concept as was successful for the NHL and also with the NBA with their playoffs last year.

Canada's Public Health Agency to 'revisit' World Jr. plan as COVID-19 cases rise Sports Video 1:45 With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Alberta and Canadian, Swedish and German teams dealing with outbreaks, Canada's Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo says they are "keeping an eye" on the situation and will "revisit" their protocols when players start travelling to Alberta. 1:45

Canada opens the tournament Christmas Day against Germany.

Canada's roster for the 2021 world junior hockey championship:

Forwards

Quinton Byfield, Newmarket, Ont., Sudbury (OHL)

Dylan Cozens, Whitehorse, Lethbridge (WHL)

Dylan Holloway, Bragg Creek, Alta., University of Wisconsin (NCAA)

Peyton Krebs, Okotoks, Alta., Winnipeg (WHL)

Connor McMichael, Ajax, Ont. London (OHL)

Dawson Mercer, Bay Roberts, N.L., Chicoutimi (QMJHL)

Alex Newhook, St. John's, N.L., Boston College (NCAA)

Jakob Pelletier, Quebec City, Val-d'Or (QMJHL)

Cole Perfetti, Whitby, Ont., Saginaw (OHL)

Jack Quinn, Cobden, Ont., Ottawa (OHL)

Ryan Suzuki, London, Ont., Saginaw (OHL)

Philip Tomasino, Mississauga, Ont., Oshawa (OHL)

Connor Zary, Saskatoon, Kamloops (WHL).

Defencemen

Justin Barron, Halifax, Halifax (QMJHL)

Bowen Byram, Cranbrook, B.C., Vancouver (WHL)

Kirby Dach, Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Chicago (NHL)

Jamie Drysdale, Toronto, Erie (OHL)

Kaiden Guhle, Sherwood Park, Alta., Prince Albert (WHL)

Thomas Harley, Jamesville, N.Y., Mississauga (OHL)

Kaedan Korczak, Yorkton, Sask., Kelowna (WHL)

Braden Schneider, Prince Albert, Sask., Brandon (WHL)

Jordan Spence, Cornwall, P.E.I., Moncton (QMJHL).

Goaltenders