Canadian world junior hopefuls set to return to ice after positive COVID-19 tests
The Canadian junior hockey team says it will resume its selection camp on Tuesday after completing a 14-day quarantine in Red Deer, Alta.
Hockey Canada official insists stringent protocols, testing will make tourney safe
The camp was suspended on Nov. 26 after two players and one non-core staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The world junior hockey championship is scheduled to start Dec. 25.
The nine other international teams are scheduled to arrive by charter flight Dec. 13. Exhibition games are planned for Dec. 20-23.
Hockey Canada's vice-president of events, Dean McIntosh, insists stringent protocols and testing required for international players to enter Edmonton's "bubble" will make the world junior championship safe to proceed.
