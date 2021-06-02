Calgary to host women's world hockey championship after Nova Scotia event cancelled
10-country tournament will take place Aug. 20-31 at WinSport Arena
The women's world hockey championship will take place this summer in Calgary after the event was cancelled in Nova Scotia earlier this year.
Hockey Canada announced Wednesday that the 10-country tournament will take place Aug. 20-31 at WinSport Arena at Canada Olympic Park.
Teams are expected to arrive in Calgary on Aug. 10 and will immediately enter quarantine before resuming practices and possible pre-tournament games. The first games will take place Aug. 20.
Hockey Canada says a full tournament schedule will be announced later.
The women's championship was to take place in Halifax and Truro, N.S. in May before premier Iain Rankin pulled the plug on the tournament over rising COVID-19 cases in the province.
It was the second straight year the tournament was cancelled in Nova Scotia. Last year's tournament was called off because of COVID-19.
