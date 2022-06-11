Canada dominates Slovakia in quarter-final at women's U18 hockey worlds
Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship.
Canada will play Finland in semifinals on Sunday in Wisconsin
Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarter-final play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship.
Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena.
"I really liked our team's energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play."
Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period.
Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jordan Baxter and Emmalee Pais had the other goals.
Canada outshot Slovakia 65-5. Mari Pietersen earned the shutout.
Canada will play Finland in the semifinals on Sunday.
"We are excited for the opportunity to play [Finland] again," Sunohara said. "We started out the tournament with some nerves, but I think we will come out more loose knowing what to expect."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?