Canada dominates Slovakia in quarter-final at women's U18 hockey worlds

Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarter-final play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship.

Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena.

"I really liked our team's energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play."

Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period.

Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jordan Baxter and Emmalee Pais had the other goals.

Canada outshot Slovakia 65-5. Mari Pietersen earned the shutout.

Canada will play Finland in the semifinals on Sunday.

"We are excited for the opportunity to play [Finland] again," Sunohara said. "We started out the tournament with some nerves, but I think we will come out more loose knowing what to expect."