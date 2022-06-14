Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's U18 hockey worlds

It had the makings of an early blowout, but the United States made adjustments on the fly Monday night and turned the gold-medal final at the under-18 women's world hockey championship into a real thriller.

But Canada, which built a 3-0 lead on goals by Alexia Aubin, Ava Murphy and Jocelyn Amos, were able to hold on and defeat the U.S. 3-2 at LaBahn Ice Arena on Monday night.

🇨🇦 <a href="https://twitter.com/HockeyCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HockeyCanada</a> receives their medals! 🥇 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/U18Worlds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#U18Worlds</a> <a href="https://t.co/SKMtKTOFiC">pic.twitter.com/SKMtKTOFiC</a> —@IIHFHockey

Finley McCarthy and Claire Enright scored second-period goals seven seconds apart to make the final period interesting.

The U-18 women's hockey championship was affected by a cancellation and a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was originally scheduled to take place in January in Linkoping and Mjolby, Sweden, before being postponed and moved.

The 2021 event, to be held in the same Swedish cities, was cancelled, while the world men's under-20 in Edmonton and men's under-18 championship in Frisco, Texas, went ahead as planned.

The International Ice Hockey Federation caused a backlash on social media when it announced the cancellation of the 2022 women's tournament two weeks out from its Jan. 8 start. The announcement came on the eve of the men's under-20 championship being back in Edmonton — which lasted just four days because of COVID outbreaks.

The IIHF announced in March that the 2022 women's U18 championship would be moved and rescheduled rather than cancelled outright.