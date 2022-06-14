Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's U18 hockey worlds
Canadians hold on for 3-2 win after building lead on goals by Aubin, Murphy, Amos
It had the makings of an early blowout, but the United States made adjustments on the fly Monday night and turned the gold-medal final at the under-18 women's world hockey championship into a real thriller.
But Canada, which built a 3-0 lead on goals by Alexia Aubin, Ava Murphy and Jocelyn Amos, were able to hold on and defeat the U.S. 3-2 at LaBahn Ice Arena on Monday night.
🇨🇦 <a href="https://twitter.com/HockeyCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HockeyCanada</a> receives their medals! 🥇 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/U18Worlds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#U18Worlds</a> <a href="https://t.co/SKMtKTOFiC">pic.twitter.com/SKMtKTOFiC</a>—@IIHFHockey
Finley McCarthy and Claire Enright scored second-period goals seven seconds apart to make the final period interesting.
The U-18 women's hockey championship was affected by a cancellation and a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was originally scheduled to take place in January in Linkoping and Mjolby, Sweden, before being postponed and moved.
The International Ice Hockey Federation caused a backlash on social media when it announced the cancellation of the 2022 women's tournament two weeks out from its Jan. 8 start. The announcement came on the eve of the men's under-20 championship being back in Edmonton — which lasted just four days because of COVID outbreaks.
The IIHF announced in March that the 2022 women's U18 championship would be moved and rescheduled rather than cancelled outright.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?