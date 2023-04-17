Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hockey

Knight scores hat trick as U.S. rallies past Canada for gold at women's hockey worlds

The U.S. beat Canada 6-3 at the women’s hockey world championship on Sunday at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ont., denying the home team a third straight world title. 

American star scores twice late to help deny Canada's 3-peat bid in Brampton, Ont.

Myles Dichter · CBC Sports ·
A women's hockey team poses with a trophy behind a banner that says champions.
Team USA poses with the trophy after defeating Canada 6-3 in the gold-medal game at the women's hockey world championship on Sunday at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ont. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

It was yet another seesaw battle between Canada and the U.S. 

But this time, the Americans emerged with gold. 

The U.S. beat Canada 6-3 at the women's hockey world championship on Sunday at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ont., denying the home team a third straight world title. 

Captain Hilary Knight scored twice in the final three minutes 10 seconds to complete a hat trick and secure a comeback victory for the Americans, who won their first gold medal at worlds since 2019.

WATCH | Knights's hat trick leads U.S. past Canada for gold:

Hilary Knight hat trick leads United States to world championship title over Canada

24 minutes ago
Duration 4:06
Hilary Knight's three goals included the winner as the Americans captured their 10th women's world hockey championships gold medal with a 6-3 win over Canada Sunday night.

Both tallies came on the power play after back-to-back Canadian penalties resulted in a 5-on-3. 

The American win ends a run of dominance for Canada, which is also the reigning Olympic gold medallist.

The U.S. now has 10 world titles compared to 12 for Canada. It can close the gap to one on home ice next April when the tournament heads to Utica, N.Y. 

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now