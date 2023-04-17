Knight scores hat trick as U.S. rallies past Canada for gold at women's hockey worlds
American star scores twice late to help deny Canada's 3-peat bid in Brampton, Ont.
It was yet another seesaw battle between Canada and the U.S.
But this time, the Americans emerged with gold.
The U.S. beat Canada 6-3 at the women's hockey world championship on Sunday at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ont., denying the home team a third straight world title.
Captain Hilary Knight scored twice in the final three minutes 10 seconds to complete a hat trick and secure a comeback victory for the Americans, who won their first gold medal at worlds since 2019.
WATCH | Knights's hat trick leads U.S. past Canada for gold:
Both tallies came on the power play after back-to-back Canadian penalties resulted in a 5-on-3.
The American win ends a run of dominance for Canada, which is also the reigning Olympic gold medallist.
The U.S. now has 10 world titles compared to 12 for Canada. It can close the gap to one on home ice next April when the tournament heads to Utica, N.Y.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?