It was yet another seesaw battle between Canada and the U.S.

But this time, the Americans emerged with gold.

The U.S. beat Canada 6-3 at the women's hockey world championship on Sunday at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ont., denying the home team a third straight world title.

Captain Hilary Knight scored twice in the final three minutes 10 seconds to complete a hat trick and secure a comeback victory for the Americans, who won their first gold medal at worlds since 2019.

WATCH | Knights's hat trick leads U.S. past Canada for gold:

Both tallies came on the power play after back-to-back Canadian penalties resulted in a 5-on-3.

The American win ends a run of dominance for Canada, which is also the reigning Olympic gold medallist.

The U.S. now has 10 world titles compared to 12 for Canada. It can close the gap to one on home ice next April when the tournament heads to Utica, N.Y.

