Hockey

Canada gets dumped by U.S. for 2nd straight loss at world hockey championship

Trevor Moore scored twice in the second period to lead the United States to a 5-1 victory over Canada at the world hockey championship.

Canadians tied with Italy for last place in Group B after suffering 5-1 defeat

The Canadian Press ·
Canada suffered a 5-1 loss to the U.S., at the world hockey championship on Sunday. It was Canada's second straight defeat after opening the competition with a 2-0 loss to host Latvia on Friday. (Gints Ivuskans/AFP via Getty Images)

Jason Robertson, Adam Clendening and Matt Tennyson also tallied for the Americans, who have split their first two games in the preliminary round.

Maxime Comtois had the lone goal for Canada, which is tied with Italy for last place in Group B after its second straight defeat.

Canada opened the tournament with a 2-0 loss to host Latvia. Canada will play Germany on Monday at the Riga Arena.

In other games Sunday, Switzerland blanked Denmark 1-0 and Kazakhstan edged Finland 2-1 in a shootout. Belarus shut out Sweden 1-0, Slovakia defeated Great Britain 2-1 and Norway topped Italy 4-1.

