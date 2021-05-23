Canada gets dumped by U.S. for 2nd straight loss at world hockey championship
Trevor Moore scored twice in the second period to lead the United States to a 5-1 victory over Canada at the world hockey championship.
Canadians tied with Italy for last place in Group B after suffering 5-1 defeat
Trevor Moore scored twice in the second period to lead the United States to a 5-1 victory over Canada at the world hockey championship.
Jason Robertson, Adam Clendening and Matt Tennyson also tallied for the Americans, who have split their first two games in the preliminary round.
Maxime Comtois had the lone goal for Canada, which is tied with Italy for last place in Group B after its second straight defeat.
Canada opened the tournament with a 2-0 loss to host Latvia. Canada will play Germany on Monday at the Riga Arena.
In other games Sunday, Switzerland blanked Denmark 1-0 and Kazakhstan edged Finland 2-1 in a shootout. Belarus shut out Sweden 1-0, Slovakia defeated Great Britain 2-1 and Norway topped Italy 4-1.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?