Canada takes OT loss to U.S. in rematch of women's hockey U18 final
Kiara Zanon scores winner for Americans late in extra frame
Kiara Zanon scored in overtime as the United States defeated Canada 2-1 in the final of the women's under-18 hockey championship.
Zanon scored on a 2-on-0 breakaway 16:52 into the extra period as she slid the puck past the glove side of Canadian goaltender Eve Gascon.
The Americans opened the scoring 14:38 into the first period on a power-play goal from Abbey Murphy.
Sarah Paul responded with a power-play goal 5:38 into the third.
WATCH | Zanon scores tournament winner in overtime:
Canada had another power-play chance late in the third when Lacey Eden was sent off for tripping, but couldn't convert.
Gascon made 32 saves for Canada, while Skylar Vetter stopped 31 shots for the Americans.
The final was a rematch of last year's championship game, won 3-2 by Canada.
