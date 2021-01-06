Canada forced to settle for silver as stifling U.S. team wins world juniors
Canada was held without a goal as the U.S. won the world junior championship gold-medal game 2-0 on Tuesday night in Edmonton.
The United States topped Canada 2-0 on Tuesday to win the world junior hockey championship.
The Canadians were undefeated at the 2021 tournament and aiming to repeat as gold-medal winners, but had to settle for silver after running into a strong American team.
The U.S., which finished sixth in 2020, won six straight games to capture its fifth under-20 title following a round-robin loss to Russia on opening day.
The Americans are now 4-1 all-time against Canada when going head-to-head for gold at the tournament.
Earlier, Finland beat Russia 4-1 to claim bronze.
