Canada's offensive woes continue in another women's hockey loss to U.S.

Canada's women's hockey team fell 2-1 to the United States Tuesday night in Moncton, N.B., and now trail their five-game Rivalry Series two games to none.

The U.S. got on the scoreboard early at 2:43 of the first period. Abby Roque of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., scored on the team's first shot on goal — beating Canadian netminder Ann-Renee Desbiens stick side.

Alex Carpenter extended the U.S. lead at 14:09 of the first. Carpenter easily found the back of the net following a quick pass from Kelly Pannek through the crease.

Canada got on the scoreboard midway through a chippy second period. Ann-Sophie Bettez of Sept-Iles, Que., deflected the puck past American goaltender Aerin Frankel.

Bettez said her line did what it needed to do.

"Our goal was basically to win the second period and that's what our line contributed to, and it was very important for us to do that, which we did. Unfortunately we fell short one goal, but this is a rivalry series and we're going to be ready for the next one," she said.

Canadian coach Perry Pearn said his squad gave away two goals in the first period — something you can't do against a good team.

"The second period, I thought we got a little momentum. We got the goal and the game started to change. Certainly I thought we controlled the third period. But you've got to be so careful against the Americans. You can't give them odd-man rushes and we did too much of that tonight," Pearn said.

The Rivalry Series continues in 2020 with games on Feb. 3 in Victoria, Feb. 5 in Vancouver and Feb. 8 in Anaheim, Calif.

Friendly wager

U.S. Coach Bob Corkum said he was pleased with his team's win. There will be lots of changes in the two teams when they meet again next year.

"All the college girls are eligible for the February event ... automatically that changes the dynamic of who is on that team," Corkum said.

The U.S. team captured the series opener 4-1 over Canada on Saturday in Hartford, Conn.

USA Hockey and Hockey Canada established the Rivalry Series last season to further showcase the women's national teams. Canada won the inaugural series, 2-1.

"The Rivalry Series provides an opportunity to continue to build the intense rivalry we have established with the United States through world championships and the Olympics, while giving us the chance to showcase our game and inspire the next generation as they watch their hockey heroes," said Gina Kingsbury, Hockey Canada's director of women's national teams.

There was a friendly wager between Kevin Skillin, U.S. Consul General in Halifax, N.S., and Dawn Arnold, mayor of Moncton, in place for the game. With the U.S. win, Arnold must present Skillin with a bottle of Canada's finest maple syrup.