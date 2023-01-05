Content
Canada defeats rival U.S., advances to world junior gold-medal game against Czech Republic

Canada scored six unanswered goals to claim a 6-2 win over rival United States in the semifinals at the world junior hockey championship on Wednesday night in Halifax.

A male hockey player skates past a bench filled with cheering teammates while celebrating.
Adam Fantilli (19) celebrates with teammates at the Canada bench after scoring the go-ahead goal during the second period of their semifinal win over the United States at the world junior hockey championship on Wednesday in Halifax. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal for Canada, which will face the Czech Republic in the gold-medal game on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Thomas Milic made 43 saves to help Canada reach its fourth straight world junior final.

The Czechs beat Sweden 2-1 in overtime in the other semifinal earlier on Wednesday.

More to come.

