Canada defeats rival U.S., advances to world junior gold-medal game against Czech Republic
Canada scored six unanswered goals to claim a 6-2 win over rival United States in the semifinals at the world junior hockey championship on Wednesday night in Halifax.
Canadians score 6 unanswered goals after trailing 2-0 in Halifax
Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal for Canada, which will face the Czech Republic in the gold-medal game on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Thomas Milic made 43 saves to help Canada reach its fourth straight world junior final.
The Czechs beat Sweden 2-1 in overtime in the other semifinal earlier on Wednesday.
