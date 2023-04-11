Jamie Lee Rattray scored the shootout winner, and Canada survived a wild U.S. comeback to win 4-3 at the women's hockey world championship on Monday.

The Canadians appeared headed to an easy win after Laura Stacey scored an empty netter to put the team up 3-1 win just over two minutes remaining.

Jamie Lee Rattray gives Canadian women shootout win over USA Duration 1:44 After Canada blew a 3-1 lead late in the third, Rattray ended a long shootout to down the Americans.

But, of course, games between these two can't end without drama. And so cue the dramatics.

Soon after Stacey's goal, American Hilary Knight scored to cut the deficit in half, only there was one problem: the scoreboard had stopped working.

Confusion ensued. Canada goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens immediately pointed at the empty, malfunctioning clock. After a lengthy stoppage, it was announced Canada was challenging for offside. Meanwhile, the clock read one minute, 18 seconds.

After an even longer wait, the refs emerged from the video booth and signalled that the goal counted. On the scoreboard, the time was changed to 39 seconds.

That was all the Americans needed. Amanda Kessel tied the game with 3.5 seconds left, stunning the CAA Centre crowd and sending the game into OT.

Despite each team receiving a power-play opportunity, the five-minute three-on-three overtime settled nothing.

In the shootout, Knight and Canada' Brianne Jenner each scored on the first shot. Then the goalies took over, and no one else found the back of the net until Rattray in the eighth round.

Canada tops Group A

Once the dust settled, Canada sealed top spot in Group A with a perfect 4-0 record. The U.S., at 3-1, placed second.

Both teams will return to the ice on Thursday for the quarterfinals, where they'll each play one of Germany, Sweden or Hungary. The semifinals go Saturday and medal games are on Sunday.

Prior to the madness, Hannah Bilka put the Americans on the board first, placing a power-play shot perfectly over Canadian goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens' shoulder in the first period.

Canada's Sarah Fillier responded later in the frame, poking home her own rebound from the side of the net to make things even.

The Americans then spent most of the middle frame in the penalty box. Less than three minutes in, Canada capitalized on a five-on-three opportunity as captain Marie-Philip Poulin laced a slapshot from the top of the circle into the back of the net.

Earlier Monday, Finland (4-0) blanked Hungary (1-2) to clinch the top spot in Group B, while Switzerland (1-2) earned its first win of the tournament 4-3 over Japan (0-3-1).

