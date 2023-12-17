Poulin lifts Canada over U.S. in shootout to snap Rivalry Series losing streak

Marie-Philip Poulin scored in a shootout as Canada finally got into the win column in the women's hockey Rivalry Series with a 3-2 victory over the United States on Saturday at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ont.

The U.S. jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Megan Keller scored a short-handed goal at 8:19 of the second period. The U.S. went ahead 2-0 when Alex Carpenter scored at 4:46 of the third period.

Danielle Serdachny got one back for Canada with a goal at 10:06, and Ella Shelton scored to tie the game at 12:39.

In overtime, Abbey Murphy of the U.S. (unsportsmanlike conduct) and Poulin (roughing) were both sent off for minor penalties as both teams pushed for the winner.

Canada outshot the U.S. 26-24, and went 0-for-5 on the power play. The U.S. went 0-for-2 on the power play.

The U.S. won the first game of the series 3-1, took the second 5-2 and won the third, played on Thursday, 3-2.

Game 5 in the Rivalry Series is set for Wednesday in Saskatoon, Sask.