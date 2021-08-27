Canada, U.S. to kick off women's hockey pre-Olympic season next month
The games are scheduled for Oct. 22 in Allentown, Pa., and Oct. 25 in Hartford, Conn. The Canadian team has centralized in Calgary to begin its Olympic preparation.
The United States will host Canada in two women's hockey games in October.
The games are scheduled for Oct. 22 in Allentown, Pa., and Oct. 25 in Hartford, Conn., and will kick off a series of games between the two teams this winter in their preparations for Beijing's Winter Olympics in February.
The two teams are currently playing in the women's world hockey championship in Calgary.
The Canadian team has centralized in Calgary to begin its Olympic preparation.
The U.S. will do the same in Blaine, Minn. The Americans have won five straight world titles.
