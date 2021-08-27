Skip to Main Content
Hockey

Canada, U.S. to kick off women's hockey pre-Olympic season next month

The games are scheduled for Oct. 22 in Allentown, Pa., and Oct. 25 in Hartford, Conn. The Canadian team has centralized in Calgary to begin its Olympic preparation.

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Meaghan Mikkelson fights for control of the puck with U.S.A.'s Hayley Scamurra during a 2020 Women's Rivalry Series hockey game. The U.S. will host Canada in two games this October, to kick off the Olympic preseason. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press )

The games are scheduled for Oct. 22 in Allentown, Pa., and Oct. 25 in Hartford, Conn., and will kick off a series of games between the two teams this winter in their preparations for Beijing's Winter Olympics in February.

The two teams are currently playing in the women's world hockey championship in Calgary.

The Canadian team has centralized in Calgary to begin its Olympic preparation.

The U.S. will do the same in Blaine, Minn. The Americans have won five straight world titles.

