Canada routs U.S. in Hlinka Gretzky Cup semifinals, will face Czechs for gold

Berkly Catton scored twice an added an assist as Canada's under-18 men's team routed the United States 7-2 on Friday in the semifinal of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Trenčín, Slovakia.

Canada will face the Czech Republic in Saturday's final.

Maxim Masse struck twice for Canada, while Malcolm Spence, Porter Martone and Cole Beaudoin added goals.

Goalie Carter George made 22 saves for the win.

Porter Martone goes end-to-end!

Trevor Connelly and Will Zellers supplied the offence for the U.S. and Caleb Heil stopped 27 shots.

The Canadians went four for 10 on the power play and the Americans were 2 for 8 with the man advantage.

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup has been held annually since 1991 under different names. It isn't sanctioned by the International Ice Hockey Federation, which holds its world under-18 men's championship in April.

Canada has won gold 23 times, including last year in Red Deer, Alta.

Canadian roster

Forwards:

Berkly Catton — Saskatoon

Carson Wetsch — North Vancouver

Cayden Lindstrom — Chetwynd, B.C.

Cole Beaudoin — Kanata, Ont.

Jordan Gavin — Surrey, B.C.

Justin Poirier — Valleyfield, Que.

Liam Greentree — Oshawa, Ont.

Malcolm Spence — Mississauga, Ont.

Maxim Massé — Rimouski

Michael Misa — Oakville, Ont.

Ollie Josephson — Victoria

Porter Martone — Peterborough, Ont.

Roger McQueen — Saskatoon

Ryder Ritchie — Calgary

Defencemen:

Anthony Cristoforo — Woodbridge, Ont.

Ben Danford — Madoc, Ont.

Charlie Elick — Calgary

Frankie Marrelli — Markham, Ont.

Henry Mews — Ottawa

Sam Dickinson — Toronto

Zayne Parekh — Nobleton, Ont.

Goaltenders: