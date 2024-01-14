Chloe Primerano-led Canadians breeze to bronze medal at U18 hockey worlds

Chloe Primerano of North Vancouver, B.C., scored twice and added an assist to lead Canada to an 8-1 victory over Finland on Sunday in the bronze-medal game at the world women's under-18 hockey championship in Zug. Switzerland.

Caitlin Kraemer and Abby Stonehouse also scored two goals apiece for the Canadians, who outshot Finland 52-12.

Mackenzie Alexander and Maxine Cimoroni had the other goals. Emma Ekoluoma scored for Finland.

Primerano, who finished with 16 points (eight goals, eight assists), set a new single-tournament points record by a defender.

She recorded the second-highest points total overall in tournament history, finishing three points behind the all-time mark of 19 set by American Amanda Kessel in 2009.

The United States was scheduled to play Czechia for gold later in the day.

Canada won gold at the last two editions of the tournament. Finland also settled for a fourth-place finish last year.