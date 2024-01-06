Kraemer makes history as Canada routs Germany at women's U18 hockey worlds

Caitlin Kraemer of Kitchener, Ont., scored twice to make history as Canada's women's under-18 team routed Germany 11-0 on Saturday at the world championships.

Kraemer is now the all-time leading goal scorer for Canada's national women's under-18 squad with a career total of 18. She surpassed Marie-Philip Poulin on Canada's under-18 women's team all-time scorers' list.

"It was unexpected, for sure. I didn't even know about the record, to be honest," said Kraemer. "To even be mentioned in the same sentence as Marie-Philip Poulin is truly an honour.

"She is an amazing player and an even better person, someone I look up to and strive to be like."

Sienna D'Alessandro had a hat trick for Canada (1-0), while Chloe Primerano added two goals and three assists. Morgan Jackson also had a pair of goals, as Charlotte Pieckenhagen and Claire Murdoch also found the back of the net.

"Records don't mean anything to me if we don't win games, and do the job we came here to do, so I'm looking forward to the rest of this tournament," added Kraemer.

Goalie Hannah Clark made four saves for the shutout in net.

Hannah Loist stopped 28-of-34 shots she faced starting in Germany's (0-1) net. Miriam Siebert turned aside 29-of-34 in relief.

The Canadians were 2 for 4 on the power play and Germany couldn't connect on its three power plays.

Canada will face Czechia in their second game of the tournament on Sunday.

"We worked really well as a group and we have a lot of things we can build on for the next one," said Primerano. "Personally, I felt that Gracie [Graham] and I had good chemistry as we always do and everyone was seeing the ice well and helping each other out.

"I think we have gotten better every day since we got to Switzerland with our practices and meetings, and it showed tonight."

