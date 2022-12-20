Wright, Bedard lead Canada to shutout win over Switzerland in men's world junior tune-up
In the first of three test runs before the world junior men's hockey championship opens next week, Canada cruised past Switzerland 6-0 at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, N.B. on Monday.
Projected No. 1 overall pick Bedard tallies 3 assists in 1st of 3 exhibition games
Shane Wright paced Canada's attack with two goals and an assist. Singles were added by Joshua Roy, Nathan Gaucher, Olen Zellweger and Brennan Othmann.
Connor Bedard had three assists, while Zach Dean and Dylan Guenther chipped in with two. Thomas Milic recorded the shutout.
Canada led 2-0 after the first period and 5-0 after 40 minutes. Switzerland was outshot 42-19.
Canada went 2-for-5 on the power play, while Switzerland was 0-for-3.
Canada will wrap up its exhibition schedule playing Slovakia on Wednesday and Finland on Friday. Canada's first game of the world juniors is against Czechia on Boxing Day in Halifax, N.S.
