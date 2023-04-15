Fillier's hat trick leads Canada past Switzerland to set stage for gold-medal rematch vs. U.S.

Once again, Canada and the U.S. will battle for women's hockey supremacy.

Canada beat Switzerland 5-1 in the semifinals at the world championship on Saturday at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ont., setting up a highly anticipated gold-medal showdown on Sunday against the U.S., which earlier trounced the Czech Republic 9-1.

Canada, the reigning Olympic gold medallist, will be eyeing its third straight world title against a young, hungry American side featuring five rookies.

WATCH | Fillier hat trick sends Canada into gold-medal game:

Sarah Fillier hat trick sends Canada into world championship gold medal game Duration 3:50 Sarah Fillier scored a hat trick to tie the tournament lead with seven goals, as Canada beat Switzerland 5-1 to advance to the women's world championship gold medal game against the United States.

For over 30 minutes, Canada could not solve Swiss goalie Andrea Braendli, who made 47 saves in defeat.

Despite a wide shot advantage, goals were hard to come by and frustration was perhaps starting to creep in.

That's when team-leading scorer Sarah Fillier, 22, stepped up with a hat trick.

First, she ripped a slot shot off the post and past Braendli to put Canada ahead by one. Then, Fillier cleaned up a rebound to double the lead by second intermission.

She sent the hats flying onto the ice with a third-period goal with less than five minutes remaining that sealed the win for Canada.

WATCH | Canada vs. USA — A hockey rivalry like none other:

Canada vs. USA: A Hockey rivalry like none other Duration 1:32 Canada has had the USA's number lately in women's hockey, and the two countries are gearing up for another showdown at the women's hockey world championships.

Earlier in the third period, Canada's Jamie Lee Rattray also tucked home an insurance marker.

Rebecca Johnston scored Canada's final goal in the dying seconds of the game.

Canadian goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens made eight saves to record the win.

More to come.