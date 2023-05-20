Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hockey

U.S. blanks Denmark for 5th straight win at men's hockey worlds

The United States shut out Denmark 3-0 on Saturday to stay perfect at the ice hockey world championship. Alex Tuch scored one goal and added two assists for the United States to earn its fifth victory from five games.

Alex Tuch scores, assists twice in 3-0 win; Canada plays Switzerland later Saturday

The Associated Press ·
A hockey player faces the goaltender as he gets ready to post a shot.
The United States topped Denmark 3-0 on Saturday to earn their fifth victory from five games at the men's ice hockey worlds in Tampere, Finland. (Andrea Cardin/IIHF)

The United States shut out Denmark 3-0 on Saturday to stay perfect at the men's ice hockey world championship.

Alex Tuch scored one goal and added two assists for the United States to earn its fifth victory from five games.

Cutter Gauthier broke the deadlock midway through the final period on a power play before Tuch doubled the advantage and Rocco Grimaldi finished it off with an empty net goal.

Goaltender Casey DeSmith stopped 22 shots for the shutout.

The Americans lead Group A with 15 points and have secured a spot in the quarterfinals. The top four teams from the two eight-team groups advance to the knockout stage.

In the Latvian capital of Riga, the Czech Republic beat Norway 2-0 to go top of Group B and earn a spot in the last eight.

Dominik Kubalik scored the opening goal with a slap shot on a power play for the Czechs to lead the scoring table at the tournament with seven goals.

Later Saturday, Canada is in action against Switzerland in Group B and Latvia plays Kazakhstan. In Group A, it's defending champion Finland against Austria, and Sweden versus France.

WATCH | Crouse keys Canada win over Kazakhstan:

Pair of 1st period goals by Lawson Crouse keeps Canada perfect at the world championships

3 days ago
Duration 1:35
Lawson Crouse scored twice in the opening period as Canada defeated Kazakhstan 5-1 moving to a record of 4-0 at the world hockey championships in Riga, Latvia.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now