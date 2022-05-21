Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship in Helsinki, Finland.

Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall.

Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round.

Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals.

Canada will play Denmark on Monday.

