Canada tops Sweden at men's world juniors to set up quarter-final clash with Slovakia
Canadians finish 2nd in Group A behind Czech Republic
Connor Bedard had four assists to tie Eric Lindros for Canada's all-time points record at the world junior hockey championship as the tournament hosts wrapped up preliminary round play with a dominant 5-1 victory over Sweden in Halifax, N.S., on Saturday night.
Brennan Othmann, with two, Joshua Roy, Tyson Hinds and Kevin Korchinski scored for the Canadians. Thomas Milic made 22 saves. Ludvig Jansson replied for Sweden, which got 39 stops from Carl Lindbom.
Canada, which wore its black jerseys on New Year's Eve, will face Slovakia in Monday's quarter-finals at the men's under-20 event, while Sweden is set to take on Finland. United States will face Germany and the Czech Republic will play Switzerland in the other matchups.
The presumptive first pick at the 2023 NHL draft, Bedard has played just 13 total games at the world juniors, while Lindros registered his 31 points in 21 contests over three tournaments.
WATCH | Bedard continues to impress:
The 17-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C., who wasn't shy about throwing his weight around against Sweden, leads this showcase with 18 points in four games, while his 14 career goals are tied with Jordan Eberle for Canada's all-time national record at the world juniors.
Roy took a pass from Bedard and roofed his third goal of the tournament just 57 seconds into the first period before the Swedes took a penalty to send the Canadians and their lethal power play — which entered the game 11-for-16 — to work.
It didn't take long to strike as Bedard glided over the blue line and fed Shane Wright, who in turn found Othmann for his first at 2:08.
Canadian forward Zack Ostpachuk was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for kneeing moments later, opening the door for Sweden — which had absolutely nothing going on — to get on the board when Jansson scored his first at 16:21.
Milic made a terrific desperation left-pad save on Jonathan Lekkerimaki with five minutes left in the second before the goaltender and Canada's penalty killers survived a Swedish two-man advantage for 53 seconds.
WATCH l Milic denies Lekkerimaki:
Othmann then put things out of reach 35 seconds into the third when he scored his second of the night off a pass from Dylan Guenther.
Bedard then passed to Korchinski at 12:42 for the defenceman's first — and the star centre for the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats' record-tying assist to send the Canadians to the quarters with by far their best performance of these world juniors.
NOW WITH TIMES! ⏰<a href="https://t.co/VmB4giNrdA">https://t.co/VmB4giNrdA</a> <a href="https://t.co/uz0TtHvJcQ">pic.twitter.com/uz0TtHvJcQ</a>—@IIHFHockey
