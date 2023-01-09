Kraemer scores twice as Canada doubles up host Sweden at U18 women's hockey worlds
Canadian squad secures 2nd win in 2 games after routing Finns; playing U.S. next
Caitlin Kraemer scored the game-winner and an empty-net goal for Canada in a 4-2 win over Sweden at the women's world under-18 hockey championship Monday in Östersund, Sweden.
The forward from Waterloo, Ont., scored a power-play goal at 4:58 of the third after the Swedes were penalized for too many players on the ice.
The Canadians then killed off three minor penalties, including a five-on-three with just under three minutes to play, before Kraemer put the puck into an empty net.
Emma Pais and Alex Law also scored for Canada (2-0) with goaltender Hannah Clark stopping 43 shots in the victory.
WATCH l Canada's Kraemer scores winner, adds empty-netter in win over Sweden:
Mira Junkager and Hilda Svensson scored and goalie Felicia Frank made 27 saves for Sweden (0-2).
The countries were tied 1-1 after the first period and 2-2 after two.
Canada played its second game in as many days following an 8-0 win over Finland to start the tournament Sunday.
The Canadians cap the preliminary round in Pool A against the United States (2-0) on Wednesday.
The U.S. defeated Finland 8-1 on Monday. Czechia beat Japan 5-1 and Slovakia downed Switzerland 4-1 in Pool B.
The quarterfinals are Thursday followed by Saturday's semifinals and Sunday's medal games.
Canada edged the U.S. 3-2 in last year's final to win gold in Madison, Wis.
WATCH l Canada routs Finns in tournament opener:
