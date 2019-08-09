Canada secures spot in final on strength of Cole Perfetti's 3 SO goals
Canadians have won tournament 10 of the past 11 years
Cole Perfetti scored two goals in regulation and three more in a shootout as Canada edged Sweden 3-2 in a semifinal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Friday.
The win sends Canada to the final of the annual under-18 men's hockey tournament, where it will face Russia. Canada has won the tournament 10 of the past 11 years.
We get the feeling <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/goalperfectti?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#goalperfectti</a> is becoming a thing.... <br><br>The breakaway king strikes again! 👑<a href="https://t.co/Z0zfW6QYDT">pic.twitter.com/Z0zfW6QYDT</a>—@HC_Men
Russia beat Finland 4-1 in the other semifinal.
Perfetti, a native of Whitby, Ont., had five goals and two assists in three games in the first round of the tournament.
Daniel Ljungman and Hugo Styf scored for Sweden.
Canada outshot Sweden 41-23.
